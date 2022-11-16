Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.46 and last traded at 2.47. 10,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,216,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 3.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.78 and a 200 day moving average of 3.13.

In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,913,657.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth $280,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $458,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $15,458,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

