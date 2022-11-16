North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NRT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,398.50% and a net margin of 94.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

