Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Stock Holdings Raised by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Down 31.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLITW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,607. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

