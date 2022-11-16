Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Sells $100,501.68 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

