Northland Securities Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $12.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allot Communications worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

