Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $23.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $505.13. 1,066,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.