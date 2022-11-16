Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $23.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $505.13. 1,066,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

