NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,279,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

