NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 6,515,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.76.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

