Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

NVS opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

