null (LON:IDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.80

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.80 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 252.08 ($2.96), with a volume of 1596543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($2.91).

Several analysts recently commented on IDS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on shares of null in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on null from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 190 ($2.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on null from GBX 144 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 385.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

