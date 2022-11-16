NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.56 on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. 63,426,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,902,086. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.02. The company has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

