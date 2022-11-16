Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

