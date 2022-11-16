Nwam LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.