Nwam LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.