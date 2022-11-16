Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

NYSE:NOW opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $695.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.04.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.