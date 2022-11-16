Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 182.6% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 212,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 137,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Procore Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $573,177.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 649,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $573,177.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 649,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,356 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 30,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

