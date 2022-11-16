Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 2,821 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,348,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 499.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMGF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

