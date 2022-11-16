Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

