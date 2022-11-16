Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 1,854 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $97.90. 57,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

