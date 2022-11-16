Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 1,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $643,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

