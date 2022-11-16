Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OLY traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$153.98 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$45.75 and a 12-month high of C$65.80.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

