Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$62.00 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.99.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$153.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.56.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

