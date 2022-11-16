OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Decreased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,551. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

