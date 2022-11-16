Oppenheimer Comments on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.02). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

RLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

