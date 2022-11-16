Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. 157,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

