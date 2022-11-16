Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.24. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

