Orbit Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $282,396.79 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $282,396.79 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

