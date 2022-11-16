Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $65.75 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

