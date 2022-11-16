Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.