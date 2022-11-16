Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $56.64 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00239353 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0833135 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,594,450.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.