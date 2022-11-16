Orchid Price Tops $0.0810 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0833135 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,594,450.94 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

