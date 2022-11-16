Orica Limited (OCLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Orica Price Performance

OCLDY remained flat at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

