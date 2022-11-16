Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Landstar System accounts for 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

LSTR stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

