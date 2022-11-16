Origin Asset Management LLP Has $53.16 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 27.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 116,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 674,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

