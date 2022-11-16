Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,936.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Origin Materials by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

