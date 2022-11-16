Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,936.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
Shares of ORGN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.