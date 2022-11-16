Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Stephen Galowitz Sells 21,768 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

ORGN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Origin Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 282,641 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 462,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $2,823,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

