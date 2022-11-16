Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Stephen Galowitz Sells 21,768 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
ORGN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Read More
