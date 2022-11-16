Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells $57,400.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OSG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 432,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,917,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.