Oxen Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $198,670.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00348411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00119601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00792863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00625181 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234595 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,728,702 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.