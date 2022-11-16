Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
