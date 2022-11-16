P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 9.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.93. 76,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 108,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.