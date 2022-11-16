Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.90

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 13051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.
In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
