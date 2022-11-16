Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.90

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 13051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.