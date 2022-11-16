Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 4,630 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,964,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

