PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.75 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00023109 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $568.90 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 346,384,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,588,294 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

