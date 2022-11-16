Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,659 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Parks! America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.