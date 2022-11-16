Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,659 shares changing hands.
Parks! America Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Parks! America Company Profile
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
