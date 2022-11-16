PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 42,332 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $52.31.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
