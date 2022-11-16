PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 42,332 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $52.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

