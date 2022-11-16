Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.88

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.88 and traded as low as C$46.20. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.37, with a volume of 1,563,048 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.87. The firm has a market cap of C$25.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.97%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

