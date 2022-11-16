Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($12.66).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 880 ($10.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 975 ($11.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($106.20) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,805.48).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 921.50 ($10.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 854.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 956.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19,040.00. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($14.69).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

