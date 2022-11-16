Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.69. 7,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day moving average is $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.