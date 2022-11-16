Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SDY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $128.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

