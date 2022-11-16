Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. 3,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,365. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

