Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. 438,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

